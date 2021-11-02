Grateful for support of county farmers market
Thanks to everyone involved in making 2021 another successful year for the Greenwood County Farmers Market.
We had an average of 19 vendors that sold their produce and/or products at the GCFM each week. Unfortunately, long-time vendor Carroll Culbertson was unable to participate this season and was missed by everyone.
To the many first-time shoppers, we hope that you had a pleasant experience and will support the GCFM in the future.
To all of our faithful and regular customers, we appreciate you and look forward to seeing you each year.
And a special thanks to the county council members who were instrumental in getting the vouchers for our Greenwood County senior citizens.
FAYE PARKS
Blue Bird Farm,
Greenwood County