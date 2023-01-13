If you believe people make mistakes or it is possible a politician might act in their own interest, then a January 6, 2023 Index Journal article should make you cringe. The topic discussed there is polarizing but irrelevant to this letter. The IJ reports a sitting state legislator, Senator Billy Garrett, thinks a governor’s act of creating a law should not be questioned. Although not a direct quote from Senator Garrett, the Index Journal article reports him as calling the overturning of a law by the South Carolina Supreme Court “judicial overreach” and as thinking “… if the governor signs a bill into law, it is presumed constitutional.” I’m not a lawyer and leave the overreach debate alone. My concern is the implication our Supreme Court has no business questioning ANYTHING signed into law. Senator Garrett reportedly also said he doubted the court found the law unconstitutional, yet written judge opinions state that is exactly what it found. Senator Garrett seems to be trying to shift attention to the inflammatory topic of abortion rather than addressing the court’s findings of unconstitutionality. Regardless… If a politician waves a pen it should never be questioned??? A short Google search shows many many articles about overturned unconstitutional laws both inside and outside of South Carolina. Unfortunately, corruption and the desire for more power is deeply entrenched in human nature. We need the checks and balances of the Legislative, Executive, AND JUDICIAL Departments. The three acting together is a cornerstone of our great democracy.