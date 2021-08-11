Governments all about controlling citizenry
In response to Tuesday’s editorial titled “Your freedom, your choice,” I believe that parents should have a say whether a child should wear a mask. The paper has a right to name things the government restricts but there has to be a stopping point.
The government is pushing us toward a Marxist country. Just look around at what the people are wanting the government to do. Free everything from medical, housing, rent, education, student loans, etc. I think the Biden administration should secure the southern border and stop mandating things on our citizens.
If you don’t like what the governor is doing there are 49 other states you can move to. If you are not satisfied with things in this country you can move to 193 other countries. The federal, state and local governments are all about control.
WILLIAM LATHAM
Greenwood