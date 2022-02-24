I’ve been a politically unhappy ultra-senior citizen for over a year, the turning point being the outcome of the presidential election. Still on my desk is a clipping from the IJ showing Biden at his desk signing a pile of 12 to 15 executive orders the day after inauguration, each one reversing an executive order of Trump’s which probably had had beneficial effect upon our nation.
In November we’ll have mid-term Congressional elections. I’ve been wondering why Republicans have had such difficulty winning national elections. Obviously the national media has been a huge help to the Democrats. The other factor is that all Democrat candidates hang together, thus forming a solid bloc, because winning and controlling the federal government is the ONLY thing that matters to them.
Therefore, ANYTHING that might enable them to do so is JUSTIFIED. On the other hand are elected Republicans who have opted to “work-across-the-aisle” to pass comprise legislation that’s not a win for either party.
As long as this situation endures Republicans will settle for occasional wins, while Democrats will be united in doing whatever they deem necessary to win every contest. Biden’s win in 2020 has proven to brighten Republican chances in November. He and his choices for VP and cabinet have performed abysmally. Southern border control non-existent, disastrous evacuation from Afghanistan, cancellation of Trump accomplishments, and embrace of Critical Race Theory/BLM/Antifa in public schools are just a few blunders that will benefit Republicans this year. To capitalize, though, Republicans might make this a one-win-and-out situation unless they nominate candidates with cojones.