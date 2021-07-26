I have been waiting on the national news media and the Index-Journal to report on the crisis that is happening on our border and what it is doing to our country.
But of course it won't be reported. The Democrats control our so-called media and it looks like it has filtered down to our so-called non-biased Index. I just want the people of the Index-Journal to answer how many times have they done a story on what's happening on the border?
True taxpayers are gonna pay for these illegals! But mum is the word from the national so-called media and more disappointing from our local paper.
The Index-Journal loves to give thumbs up and thumbs down, but guess what the Index gets? Two thumbs down!
JAMES JOHNSON
Hodges