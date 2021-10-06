Getting vaccinated is caring about others
This is an open letter to the person who infected me with the Covid virus. This is my 25th day of being sick. I did all the right things to avoid this infection. I stood in line in the cold in January and received my first vaccination. I returned in February for my second. I understand that because of my age — 84 years old, and because I have lung disease, I would not have survived this infection if I did not get vaccinated, but I have never been this sick in my life.
I don’t know who you are. I don’t know why you won’t get vaccinated or why you refuse to wear a mask. Maybe you believe you would be losing your rights or maybe you are just afraid of a needle. I only know one thing about you — you don’t care about other people.
Shame on you.
PATRICIA ZINK
Greenwood