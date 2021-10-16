Former JDLH student has concerns about school
I am a former student of John de la Howe and it is really messing up my mind of what is going on at the School. First off , if it was meant to be a Governors School , that is what it would have been opened as. But since the minds to be got together and had bright ideas, every thing has gone to the toilet. The school was opened to assist the under privileged school age children in this great state of South Carolina. Then all of a sudden, we “supposedly” ran out of money for the operation of the school. With the school barely getting by from year to year, they were talking about closing it down. Imagine that. And no one in the offices from the President on down, did not want to hear from anyone. They had their own ideas of what would work. From buying a stupid conference table with the money for rehabs to other problems. And now some person comes a long and mentions an Agricultural school. If we didn’t have monies to run and operate the school in the first place then where are we getting the monies from now. Something just “ain’t” sitting right. The State should close down this so called Governors School and run it properly. The state should not be making money off of people who does not need help but instead , helping children and families that need assistance. I may be wrong in sending this.
LOUIE MOORE
West Columbia