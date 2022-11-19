Fighting petrochemicals on his bucket list

This winter, I will be a volunteer for the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a New Orleans-based organization that focuses on supporting families and individuals most affected by the petrochemical industry, which has polluted the air, land, and bodies of fence-line communities for generations. Earning their name from an air-sampling bucket, the organization directly empowers individuals to track air pollution with simple and easy-to-use tools, often made from materials found right at home. I have much respect for the work these people do and stand in full support for those affected by the petrochemical industry in New Orleans, as well as those fighting petrol expansion and pollution.

Tags