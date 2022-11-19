This winter, I will be a volunteer for the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a New Orleans-based organization that focuses on supporting families and individuals most affected by the petrochemical industry, which has polluted the air, land, and bodies of fence-line communities for generations. Earning their name from an air-sampling bucket, the organization directly empowers individuals to track air pollution with simple and easy-to-use tools, often made from materials found right at home. I have much respect for the work these people do and stand in full support for those affected by the petrochemical industry in New Orleans, as well as those fighting petrol expansion and pollution.
The greatest success of the buckets, now spread nationwide, has been in New Orleans within the community of Mossville in Calcasieu Parish. Surrounded by more than 53 industrial facilities, these were the enduring victims of pathetic regulation enforcement and were subjected to an endless toxic release. The bucket not only empowered this community, giving them the ability to prove their subjugation to toxicity, but also provided real, substantial proof of the everyday danger these industries pose to life and the health of the community. The Lakelands stand to learn much from this organization and the people who have fought hard to right the wrongs of a dangerous industry that places priority on profit, not the health and well-being of the community.