Facts don’t support Biden, Democrats
I appreciate commentary from the Index-Journal, but assumptions made about me and Republicans in a recent column compelled me to set the record straight.
On Afghanistan, I supported both President Trump and President Biden’s plan to withdraw forces, but how you finish matters. Biden had no concrete plan to counter a Taliban offensive, destroy US military equipment to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands, or evacuate Americans and allies. Biden promised no American would be left behind, but up to hundreds of Americans remain trapped. Ending the endless war in Afghanistan was the right move, but the way Biden executed this was reckless, destructive, and cost the lives of 13 servicemembers.
On the southern border, President Biden ignores the severity of the immigration surge and exacerbates the crisis with his immigration policies. We know fentanyl has been a problem for years, but the Biden Administration ended Trump-era immigration policies with no plans on how to close the gap. August was the worst month for the border in over two decades, and there have been over 1.2 million illegal border crossing apprehensions under Biden so far, not accounting for the untold number of illegal immigrants who have crossed the border without being apprehended. Unlike the previous administration, Biden shows no initiative to secure the border and stop the surge of illegal drugs.
It is easy to call this political gaming, but facts matter. For these issues especially, the facts are not on the side of Biden or the Democrats.
JEFF DUNCAN
3rd District, U.S. House