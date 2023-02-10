Drug smugglers are creative and it’s not surprising how smuggling continues despite many governments trying to stop them. A bag of pure drugs is small and hard to find. Drugs reach here many ways. Bribed employees of commercial airlines, cruise boats, and border guards. Racing boats drop bundles in the ocean and later picked up by other boats. A former boss told me he watched the same “fishing” boats daily leave port and return without fish. Over and over. Private aircraft land in a field to offload, or just drop it from the air. Launched over the border wall by catapult. Cross-border drone flights. Handed through the poles of some types of border wall. Brought through tunnels running under the border. Swallowed and carried inside human bodies. Packed beneath floorboards and in walls of tractor trailers. Wheel wells of cars and trucks. Welded inside frames of vehicles crossing border checkpoints. Mini submarines. An ex-user I know ordered his from India on the internet. They came right through Customs labeled as something else and appeared in his mailbox. Walls really do help control people from getting into places. We should have a border wall. Tight immigration control does help make us safer. I’m amazed by two other things though. Some people actually believe a border wall and tighter immigration control will stop Fentanyl from coming in. And they claim just one person, a President, is at fault for not stopping drug smuggling. Can a thinking adult really be that foolish?