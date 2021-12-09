Don’t delay, just throw away abuse
For more than 20 years, I was employed as a news anchor for radio and television stations, the folks who invented tape delay. It is a technique used to censor callers who are unable to express an opinion without resorting to language that would embarrass and redden the face of even the most hardened listener.
This is how it works: When someone calls in to a talk show, it triggers a recording of the conversation. If at any point the caller becomes abusive or profane, the host of the program or an audio technician has a few seconds to react and silence the caller, thus preventing profanity or other inappropriate remarks from being broadcast to listeners.
Newspapers, like the Index Journal, don’t have to rely on a tape delay to censor letters to the editor that contain disgusting language or inappropriate comments. They can choose not to print them.
A recent IJ editorial, however, provided a forum for a letter writer who was less than complimentary in his opinion of Executive Editor Richard Whiting, whose journalistic abilities and ethics I respect. The editorial was meant to encourage civility, even when you disagree with someone, but it included a few reworded phrases that left little doubt as to what the writer originally stated. It was obvious that the letter contained disgusting language that was abusive and insulting. It deserved to be trashed rather than published, even in its more genteel form.
DAVE LORENZATTI
McCormick