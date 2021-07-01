President Woodrow Wilson can be blamed for many things, from daylight saving time to aggressively removing African Americans from patronage positions in the United States government to screening D.W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation” in the White House, but he did not segregate the American armed forces.
Racial segregation had been a part of the United States Army since the American Civil War. The United States Colored Troops (USCT), commanded by white officers, functioned as separate combat and service units in the Union Army. Following the Civil War, in its reorganization of the Army, Congress authorized the creation of several segregated all-Black regiments. The War Department in 1869 designated two regiments of Cavalry and Infantry as “colored” regiments to be commanded by white officers. African Americans would serve in segregated units in the Army and in Volunteer Regiments during the Spanish American War and the Philippine Insurrection.
During World War I and World War II, African American draftees served in segregated combat and support service regiments overseas and stateside. Near the end of World War II, African Americans were integrated into white combat units, noticeably the First Army and the all-Black 761st Tank Battalion served as the first all-Black tank company to serve in George Patton’s Third Army. President Harry Truman’s Executive Order 9981 in 1948 would begin the process of desegregation of the American Armed Forces.
Blame Wilson for other stuff, but not segregating the army.
HARRIS BAILEY
Greenwood