I for one was glad that Greenwood opened up a dog park. Glad to see generous donors provide a place for dogs to run and be safe. Which brings me to a situation no one should tolerate. Certain individuals have decided to be the duly anointed “dog patrol” and can decide which pet and owners are allowed to use the facilities based on the dog’s breed. Our family comes from a long line of Doberman Pinchers as our chosen pet. Children from birth raised around them. You can raise a dog to be sweet or mean, Doberman or Dachshund. But until behavior is known or experienced, judgment should not be passed at the gate. This is exactly what happened twice as one of our family members tried to take their pet to the park. Because it’s a Doberman, the “dog patrol” refused to let them be there with their dogs and requested they leave. Sorry but this is not acceptable. On the Grace Street Dog Park Rules, nowhere is it mentioned that certain breeds are not allowed. Nobody should be dictating who can use the facilities unless rules were violated. The purpose of the park was to have a beautiful environment in which all of our pets can enjoy. To quote a popular song, “Who let the dogs out?” the answer to that question should not be left up to some individuals or else they will not let your dog out. Don’t punish our family members. Shame on you.