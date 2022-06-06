This is written from a pro gun NRA/conservative household prospective. How anyone could watch this unfold and not say, “some changes need to be made”! There are two main issues that need to be addressed before any progress will be made going forward. First, the NRA doesn’t want to give an inch on gun control. That needs to change, but the NRA is afraid that any restrictions on any guns will have a domino effect and the far left will start chipping away. If your position is that you will never agree to any changes, all or none, there is no need to have a discussion. Lets outlaw the sale of any NEW assault weapons (to be defined) holding more than X rounds. Present owners can keep theirs but can’t sell them so no guns are being confiscated. Saying these guns are for hunting is just plain dumb! Background checks should be required for all guns regardless of the length of time required. Something needs to be built in so some aggressive antigun person could not delay permits. Second, some time ago, society decided that those who have obvious mental problems need to be handled by medication instead of being institutionalized. Society needs to go back and rethink where this dividing line is. The point, shooting and mental problems are connected and need be discussed as a connected issue. Yes, it is obvious that some want to outlaw guns altogether, but that is not going to happen, lets do what is doable.