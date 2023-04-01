On one of the Sunday political talk shows the question came up: what is likely to happen If Trump and Florida governor DeSantis emerge as the 2 finalists vying for the Republican presidential nomination. In his 4 year term Trump had our nation in quite a healthy state.
Governor DeSantis right now has Florida drawing new residents from other states for a variety of reasons. That being the case, it seems clear to me that DeSantis gets the nod, because he would probably do mainly the same things for the country that trump had done.
However, he doesn’t share Trump’s poisonous personality that made him anathema to so many Republican voters.
Another situation that comes to mind these days due to its increasing peril is the fact that The Biden administration is either unaware or incompetent to do anything about is that China and Russia have become “buddy nations,” a new “Axis” with which our country must deal. Putin has his Ukraine situation to deal with now, but China is endearing itself in many ways with numerous much smaller nations. Chairman Xi seems to be courting them in an attempt to form a “United Nations 2” of his own.
Meanwhile, Washington worries about things like climate change, total elimination of fossil fuels, electric cars, and putting Trump in jail.