This letter is to inform those who think the liberal Democrats have any interest in you or your welfare to think again.
Their agenda for 245 years has been destruction, so subtle, so hidden, so unknown until now. With the inception of social media, the cat is out of the bag. Most of our leaders have been no different than Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini or others like them.
They have started needless wars and at the end accomplished nothing but heartache for millions who lost sons and daughters to the insatiable appetite of those who want control.
It appears COVID was a conspiracy with China to dismantle the world and America economically, and they did not care who died in the process as long as they met their agenda. Now they want to force vaccines on everyone. They tromp on our constitution daily, we barely have freedom of speech and they want the guns. Wake up, people. It's all about control and if we do not obey work camps or death are in order.
At the end of the road God will have the last say: Proverbs 1:26 says "I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock you when fear cometh." Read the rest of the chapter because I know Index will not print it if I put it here.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood