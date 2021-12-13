The Progressives don’t need to “divide & conquer” the Conservatives, Trump is doing it for them! Read the article page 5A of The Wednesday IJ “Political Civil War”. Every day conservatives receive multiple emails from Trump family members asking for donations, which I’m sure are bringing in millions of dollars for Trump to use against any prospective candidate who doesn’t bow at the Trump alter and kiss his ring.
When the Republicans are poised to take control of one and maybe both the House and Senate Trump is going to ruin it all just like he did in the 2020 Senate races in Georgia and is doing again. Yes, Trump got 75M votes in 2020 but his hateful, throw anyone under the bus who disagrees, negative personality has caused many of past supports, including me, to say enough is enough. To those who say look at all Trump accomplished in four years I say yes, but a real leader is someone who is respected and looked up to. Do you still respect and look up to Trump?
It is shocking to talk to our present politicians (national and local) and hear them try to defend Trump. Guess like everything in politics “follow the money”. Talk to your friends who voted for Trump In 2020, you’ll be shocked to find out how they feel now. Remember if Trump runs in 2024 it is hard to imagine him running against Biden or Harris, but a more likeable candidate.
BOB BROWN
Greenwood