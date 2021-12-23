Christmas is coming, but so is doom
A Saviour for the World Luke 2:11
Christmas is knocking on our door. A time of joy, family gatherings in celebration of the birth of Our Saviour Jesus Christ. For Christians around the world it is our hope in eternal life with Jesus. Unfortunately the reality of what is happening is impending doom under a administration and the masses of liberals determined to bring socialism to America. To conquer and control us with their communistic rules taking away every right we have under the Constitution. People worldwide are rebelling against vaccine mandates but not Americans for the most part we are silent when we know it is our right to our health care. Their agenda is to destroy us physically, mentally, and spiritually and depopulate the world to their liking.
BUT: the storm that will , rage and wrath thats coming no man can stop. God will bring all their evil to a screeching halt take control of the reins and bring these people in to submission to His command. They will try to right their evils but it will be too little too late as Gods judgement comes upon them and their final destination will be upheld according to Gods word.
God will prevail. Revelation 22:18-21.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood