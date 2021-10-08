Cat gives lesson on being lost
My walks at the Lander track give rise to many thoughts. Most recently I wonder what has happened to my buddy cat, Molly Malone. She was always there to greet walkers and be grateful for a bite. Then we were asked to NOT feed the cats; but it was OK to go to the walking trail adjacent to the fenced track and feed them there. Molly has disappeared. So I find myself hoping that she has not used up her entire nine lives. I call, but sadly no response. As I walk I also shadow play. That’s when I play airplane or do calisthenics, or even shadow puppets. So you see a myriad of thoughts pop into my brain around that track.
This early morning of October, I found myself thinking about our country. A realization hit me hard ill the face. That realization is plain and simple. A great number of our citizens do not even entertain the the thought of democracy for America. Their vision for this great country is an autocrat. (Indeed Putin has left his mark.) Or perhaps our leader could be referred to as king or queen (but most likely a king). Then the king and all the king’s men would be free to impose their law on each and every citizen.
Their dream, in their perfect world, is to oust any person who stands for democracy.
Molly is lost. Indeed America, our country, will be lost if we put our democracy on the trash heap.
SUZY HOLLOWAY
Greenwood