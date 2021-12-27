HR4 is misnamed, everyone has the RIGHT to vote if you have proper ID. Progressive Democrats (HR4) want any warm body who shows up be allowed to vote. Kind of like “Packing the Courts”! HR4 makes voting laws more complicated. Read the proposed HR4, you will find it’s like trying to understand your insurance policy. By page 3 you will be total confused.
HR4 should be called “The voting PROCEDURE act of 2022” and shortened to one page. PROCEDURE is what it’s about. Just needs to say early voting is allowed for whatever reason within two weeks before the election. Absentee voting is allowed, request a ballot be sent to voter that must be returned to the proper location by election day. Like paying your utility bill late you get penalized even if your dog ate the electric bill.
Voting months before the election, allowing ballot harvesting, ballot deposit boxes everywhere, adding unnecessary steps to voting are insane. Every step added opens another path to skullduggery.
Purging the voter rolls periodically are a no brainer. If one is dead, moved or has shown no interest in voting for several years should be removed. It is simple to get back on the rolls, just register again.
The media makes a big deal about the percentage of eligible voters who actually vote and it is shameful. However, listen to potential voters being interviewed by news media and be thankful most of them don’t vote.
BOB BROWN
Greenwood