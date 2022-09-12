I am honored to write on behalf of incumbent District 13 S.C. State House Representative, John R. McCravy, III. I have known John for 30 years in various capacities, and proud that he is our SC House Representative. He is the proven leader we need to help maintain our Christian conservative values. Visiting the State House, serving as doctor of the day, I have seen the respect he has garnered from his colleagues in the House / Senate and across party lines. He has established a group of Christian conservative politicians and is now known, because of his uncompromising moral beliefs, as a key leader that must be included in legislative matters. He does NOT cave to special interest and his vote will not be bought nor compromised except when compromise is needed and benefits the constituents, not a political agenda. He is a seasoned fair leader that is often chosen to head prestigious committees, as well as special AD HOC committees. Lobbyist respect him and know that he will listen and not be unduly swayed.
I encourage you to support Representative McCravy during this upcoming election, regardless of your party affiliation, in order to keep honor and respect in the politics of not only District 13, but the state of South Carolina. I believe it is our Rich Conservative Christian heritage that has made this state a destination for many, and it will be People like John that will continue to protect it.