Capitalism with conscience is good. Greed isn’t. What’s your take? Capitalism or greed? Years ago, an investment group bought a local company. Invoking the need to be globally competitive they initiated spare part cutbacks, production line shutdowns, layoffs, and gutted training. After expressing a need to explore foreign markets reports came leadership was considering a plant in Vietnam. People from our plant trained workers at a sister plant in Mexico. Rumor mill said hiring in Mexico went up while clearly ours, and local production, had gone down. I voluntarily left before it got bad. Friends that stayed said benefits were further reduced and company offered insurance cost increased even more. Workers had long complained of cutbacks made by bonus hungry corporate leaders improving “the bottom line”, but complaints erupted after the takeover. Be competitive? Public financial statements showed the top three people made $42K, $42K, and $32K – AN HOUR! That assumed a 60-hour week and paid vacation. On top of that, business news later reported the group made $4.1 billion by gutting and selling the newly competitive company. Many people’s lives were negatively affected. Their dreams took a financial hit. Their kids lost opportunities. All because people making $133 million a year didn’t have enough -- and needed to be “more competitive.” Next time you hear only one political party is destroying the economy ask who benefits by directing your anger. The Outlaw Josie Wales crudely said it best, “Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining."