Brack ‘woke’ column awakens readers’ questions

I read with interest Mr. Brack’s editorial “Wake Up about the inanity of ‘wokeness’. Mr. Brack believes “woke” and it’s use by conservatives is a euphemism to “step back in time to an America filled with more racism and less opportunity”. Mr. Brack stated “MAGA-enhanced Republicans want you to believe that regular Americans that are kind, inclusive and thoughtful and who respect diversity and freedom are little more that pawns for a great cabal…” That sir is, as you put it “hogwash”.