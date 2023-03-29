I read with interest Mr. Brack’s editorial “Wake Up about the inanity of ‘wokeness’. Mr. Brack believes “woke” and it’s use by conservatives is a euphemism to “step back in time to an America filled with more racism and less opportunity”. Mr. Brack stated “MAGA-enhanced Republicans want you to believe that regular Americans that are kind, inclusive and thoughtful and who respect diversity and freedom are little more that pawns for a great cabal…” That sir is, as you put it “hogwash”.
Woke, in its political usage, is a term that engenders all the absurdity currently displayed by the democratic party in general and far left liberals in particular. By Mr. Brack’s definition it is somehow “kind, inclusive and thoughtful” to require by law that biological males be allowed to compete in woman’s sports pretending that fast twitch muscle fiber doesn’t exist. This is an obvious case of “autocratic tyranny”.
It is ironic that ‘woke’ beliefs have given rise to the exclusivity of racial safe spaces and racially segregated dorms and graduation exercises. White Americans in 2023 must bare blame for slavery and racial injustices of the 18th and 19th century. Of course, that is the equivalent Mother Teresa being held responsible for the Spanish Inquisition.
In conclusion I found it amusing that Mr. Brack pointed to instances where conservatives could not define the word “woke” while democratic nominees for high government office cannot define what a woman is.
Mr. Brack, please define Maga-enhanced Republican.