Biden administration leading US to socialism
Nikita Kruschev said some 62 years ago here in the U.S. that we would welcome socialism a step at a time and before we realized it we would wake up one morning and be communists. Creating a socialistic state requires about nine levels of control. The way the Biden administration is going it won’t be much longer when you consider what they have done, are doing and planning. 1. Healthcare: control healthcare and you control the people. 2 Poverty: Increase poverty levels as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them. 3. Debt: Increase the debt level to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty. 4. Gun Control: Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state. 5. Welfare: Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of their lives as it will make them fully dependent on the government. 6. Education: take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school. 7. Religion: Remove the belief in God from the government and schools because people need to believe in only the government knowing that it’s what’s best for them. 8. Class Warfare: Divide the people into the haves and have nots. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and make it easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor. 9. Control the media.
LOUIS A. WYNNE
Greenwood