A man condemned the violence done by Antifa and BLM groups during our conversation. I agreed, but said it wasn’t as bad as his news portrayed and those weren’t the only violent groups. He didn’t want to hear it. I left these thoughts unsaid... While sitting in a church a man told me he was hunting Democrats if Trump was impeached. I listened as two men in a store talked about punching Pelosi in the face. A member of the white hate group Boogaloo Bois was charged for killing the FBI agent in Oakland. A Michigan militia group planned to attack their Governor. Fox News photoshopped a picture from Minneapolis riots into a story about Portland violence. Even Japanese and Australian news called them on it. Words pulled from separate headlines appearing on just a single day of Fox’s internet site – Humliated, Scare, Unfit, Bootlicker, Lied, Lie and Lie and Lie Again, Damning, Infuriates, Slammed, Claims, Fraud, Flip-Flops, Deceit, Idiot, Rips. They often use Stupid, Mocks, and Dumb. Rarely do headlines say “Democrats”. It is usually Radical Democrats, Far Left, or Extremists. I watched as The Five on Fox repeated over and over how violent BLM was. They went live to their reporter at a BLM march. He said he hadn’t seen any violence. They cut him off after a few seconds and returned to talking about how violent BLM was. January 6th, 2021. The violence isn’t all because of Antifa. People are being led to hatred.

KEVAN NASON

Greenwood

