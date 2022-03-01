We would like to address the Feb 15th County Council meeting and the Redistricting vote by the County Council. We were stunned at the behavior of the majority of individuals that attended. As we looked for seats, we found flyers distributed on empty chairs that did not just state “Vote for Map#3” (as they did the day prior), but were attacks on anyone favoring Map 2.
“What would George Wallace do?”; “Republicans for Diversity”; “Map #2 Violates the Voting Rights Act”; “Map #2 is racist”; “Democrats Dividing the Country since 1864”. After the councilmembers voted for Map #2, a member of the audience shouted “YOU ARE VOTING BY RACE!!”. While it is true that there were three Black councilmembers who voted for Map#2, it should be noted that the two councilmembers that voted against Map#2 were white.
Is this how our McCormick County community wants to be depicted? Or are they just a vocal minority? Outbursts and inflammatory signs do not display civility and grace. Our democracy relies on civil discourse between parties, between neighbors and between family. We see that failing at the national and state level on a daily basis. Unfortunately, it seems to have percolated down to McCormick County as well. This was readily apparent as the Sheriff needed to escort Chairman Jennings safely to his car after the council meeting adjourned.