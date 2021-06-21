Be glad doesn’t have X-501 — or, at least, hope that’s true
Recent political talk on television has included the question of any nation’s use of offensive biological weapons.
This reminded me of my experience as a young chemical engineer during my two-year Army hitch from 1954 to 1956.
I was one of a group of four engineers (three GIs and a civilian boss) at Camp Detrick in Frederick, Maryland. Our job was Project X-501, classified secret, to choose an American chemical company from the four bidders to build and operate a pilot plant that would enable production of large quantities of X-501, to be used in potential wartime.
Although my hitch ended, I learned that the pilot plant phase had been completed, and the final report filed somewhere. It’s certain that 67 years later only one of our GIs and I are alive that worked on or knew of X-501; no production plant was ever built to make it.
X-501 was a complex organic chemical that had been synthesized in small quantities at a Camp (now Fort) Detrick Laboratory, and tested on agricultural crops, proving effective against rice plants. If sprayed on rice crops the plants would grow normally, but when harvested the hulls would be empty of any rice. The agent would cause massive starvation wherever X-501 had been applied. The effect on China would have been drastic at that point in time.
In today’s world, use of such a weapon by the USA seems doubtful; we’re lucky China doesn’t have a similar agent.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood