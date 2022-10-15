Voice of the people: Appreciates paper's coverage of Loretta Lynn Wanda Rinker Oct 15, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Appreciates paper’s coverage of Loretta LynnThank you so much for the good story of Loretta Lynn’s death in the Wednesday, Oct. 5 paper.Thank you so much for printing it in the next day. It meant a lot to all of us Loretta Lynn fans who wanted to read about her death and not have to wait too long.Thank you again,A Loretta Lynn Fan,WINONA DANSBYAbbeville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Loretta Lynn Coverage Paper Fan Story Lot Death Voice of the People Be heard. Send us a letter. Submit a letter Most read viewpoints Minister's Column: Farewell; be faithful Whiting's Writings: Guess there's nothing more for my life at Sears John Rosemond: Stands by disdain for high-fiving kids Our View: Well done, Mama Barnes Chris Trainor: When is Halloween? A definitive ruling