Masks or no masks. Vaccination or no vaccination. These are our current “to be or not to be” questions.
Some people say masks do not do any good. I disagree. From early childhood we are taught to cover our mouths and noses when we cough or sneeze. Why? To keep from spewing possible contaminants on our fellow man. A mask of any kind is a better deterrent than a hand! And look at how many people are getting sick now. Mostly the unvaccinated. Yes, some vaccinated individuals are contracting the delta variant — all the more reason for booster shots, especially for the elderly and immune-compromised.
Let’s use some common sense, folks. Oh! I forgot. Common sense isn’t so common, is it? In fact, it seems to be fairly rare.
SUNNI BOND
Greenwood