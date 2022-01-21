Our American population has always been changing, with the rate accelerating dramatically now. For example, before and into the 1930s some Democrat politicians were Klan members who fought any civil rights for blacks.
Today they act as vanguard for BLM; any criticism of black society is labeled racism. Two California cities and NYC appointed prosecutors who proudly proclaim they will not seek prison for criminals acting as they are these days.
What makes Democrat politicians believe they deserve permanent control in Washington? It certainly can’t be the terrible jobs they’ve been doing as heads of our big cities. From 1935 to 1995 Democrats held the House for 56 of these 60 years, 40 consecutively. The Senate likewise was held for 50 of these same 60 years. Is it any wonder they feel entitled to dominate permanently?
Returning to big cities’ problems, is it any wonder that public demonstrations with BLM signs has morphed into mob violence, arson and destruction of small businesses, looting of large chain businesses, and all perpetrators escaping as police watched? All this has ceased to surprise the American public, as we seem to have decided that any criticism of the perpetrators is proof of racism, thus forbidden.
Unless the next 2 elections result in Democrats’ rejection, and a return to what nasty Trump had accomplished, we’ll let Democrats install pure socialism, a certain failure wherever tried.