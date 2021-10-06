America needs God now more than ever
My heart cries out as I ask this question: Why should God bless America?
God made people (all people) to worship him. He should be #1. Is here anywhere near #1 in your life?
He destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because they sinned so badly. God keeps his promises. Just keep putting him away.
He is going to destroy the world with fire and brimstone (2 Chronicles 7:14) says: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then I forgive their sin and will heal their land.
We need him now. Please help me pray and worship and praise him. He is the way, the truth and the life.
BETTY DORN
Saluda