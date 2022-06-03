Once again our nation is mourning the senseless murder of innocent Americans, including 19 children and 2 teachers. It is impossible to imagine the grief of the families.
The short answer why this tragedy happened is because the killer is a disturbed young teenager. However, there are at least two underlying clues behind his actions.
First, he should never have been able to buy a deadly AR-15 rifle. It’s a weapon of mass destruction. There should be a federal law that requires a minimum age (25 or older) and an extensive psychological background check to purchase one. These powerful military-type rifles should be prohibitively more expensive to buy than they are.
Second, moral relativism (the idea there is no right or wrong; only your truth) is the prevailing philosophy of the age and the attitude of this teenager. Millions of children are taught in schools they are the products of evolution. Therefore, there is no God who made them, loves them and wants to guide their choices in life.
In many ways throughout our society, the continuing freefall of our nation’s moral values is what our founding fathers warned against. They said that only a virtuous principled people can remain free (may I add safe). President Ronald Reagan warned, “If we ever forget that we are ‘One Nation Under God’, we will be a nation gone under!”