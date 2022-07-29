We have a very tremendous growth of the human population in our country. The homeless problem is raging as so many can’t find jobs and those that are employed are having to work more than one job to keep up living expanded expenses.
We see a monster arising up that we call a caravan of immigration crisis. I wonder if some political maneuvering are going on so as to get votes. There is really a mammoth problem as to get firm and final control of these illegals.
Should we study the tax burden we citizens are having to carry now are monumental. The social security system is strained.
Why do these immigrants think they will have it made here? There has been much controversy as to why this arose and is endangering our citizens and their livelihood.
This really brings to my mind how my ancestors were driven out of their land and put on reservations. Many are wondering how this can be settled. What we need to do is to release our president from so many restraints and let him solve it.
Should the average U S citizen have their way this crisis would soon be over. Give those striving to enter the choice to go back to their country or suffer the consequences. I say elimination of the problem with military enforcement. With such a tremendous horde of people, it just may take some type of nuclear power or arsenal to squelch this problem.
America has enough problems now and to allow more immigrants would only add to it.