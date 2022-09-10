An observation about Congressman Duncan’s BBQ as reported in the August 24 Index-Journal: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he “had dealings with the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea but sees the American education system as a greater threat to democracy.” Really? Teachers and staff are basically America’s education system. So, Mr. Pompeo believes that teachers and staff are a greater threat to democracy than Russia and China who have worked to undermine democracies around the world? Really? Teachers and staff are a greater threat to democracy than a North Korean dictator working to develop missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to the United States? Really? Teachers and staff are a greater threat to democracy than an ex-president who may have compromised our national security, and therefore, our personal safety? Really? Teachers and staff are a greater threat to democracy than an ex-president who disregards the rule of law, attempted to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, incited the violent January 6 insurrection, demonizes law enforcement, tells lies and embraces conspiracy theories that have provoked violent threats? Really? Teachers and staff are a greater threat to democracy than politicians who actively engage in voter suppression and disenfranchisement? Really? Teachers and staff are a greater threat to democracy than certain media that spreads lies, conspiracy theories, and dissension? Really? I sincerely believe that the kind of rhetoric espoused, both about education and other topics, at Jeff Duncan’s BBQ is the domestic threat to our democracy.