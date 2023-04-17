A man was arrested for stealing. This church has an opportunity to behave as Jesus instructed. Get the money back if possible and then show what it really means to act Christ-like. Forgive him and draw him back into the hearts of all those who he wronged. Money has never been an issue for God! If willing He can direct 10 times what that man took. He was tempted by the enemy of us all, and just as we all have and will continue, he was deceived. Remember those wristbands: WWJD? Ask yourself and answer honestly. WWJD? Very great opportunity to show the compassion that is pleasing in the sight of the Almighty. To condemn him with disgust and to pursue great punishment for him actually will only complete the enemy's plan. I don't know the man accused, but I know that man is the same as every other man. He is imperfect. He fell victim to greed and lust. He who is without sin- you choose his sentence. The only sin-less man died for the sake of all, even including the ones who were torturing Him and murdered Him. This is a glorious chance to let God take what Satan meant for evil and have it be used for Good! Can I get an Amen!! God is amazing and His ways are astounding. Let the world see what it really means to follow Christ's example. Either way, God still loves that man, so then should WE!