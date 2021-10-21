Strangers do indeed do good deeds
You never know when you may meet a stranger who does good deeds for you.
It happened with my husband and me when we went to Cracker Barrel for dinner. After loading my husband into a wheelchair, pushing him inside and getting him situated at a table, I noticed a couple with a small child sitting across from us. The little boy kept looking at me and I kept winking at him. Then the waitress took our order.
While we were waiting, the man and the little boy came by our table and said something to us. My husband and I are both hard of hearing and the guy wore a mask which made it even more difficult for me to understand what he was saying. I thought he was telling my husband he appreciated his military service by the cap he was wearing. He and the boy then left.
We finished our meal and got our money out to pay the bill when the waitress came back. When we asked how much, she replied “your debt has been paid”. We asked what? Who did that? She pointed to where they had been sitting.
I wish I had heard him say that our meal had been taken care of. Whoever you are, we are greatly blessed to have someone like you, a stranger, care enough to do what you did for us. If I had heard you say that, I would have gotten up and given you one giant hug. That’s how much your kindness to us was appreciated. Your kindness will be passed along to others, I promise.
Thank you again stranger — God Bless.
CLARENCE AND BETH WEEKS
Greenwood