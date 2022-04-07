Random acts of kindness: Couple grateful for secret Santa Apr 7, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Couple grateful for secret SantaTo a kind person: Thank you for our afternoon meal at the CRACKER BARREL on March 31st.DAVID AND MARY ANN CROUCHGreenwood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ann Crouch David Meal Couple Thank You Barrel Submit a Guest Column If you're interested in submitting a Guest Column, click here. Submit Guest Column Guest column: Race vs. ethnicity — still an American Apr 6, 2022 Andy Brack: The case against continuing to insult voters Apr 2, 2022 Andy Brack: Mostly lackluster election season ahead Mar 26, 2022 Guest column: Contact your SC representative about CON Mar 24, 2022 Guest column: Redistricting affects some voters in Greenwood County Mar 22, 2022 Lakelands Connector Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball Mar 29, 2022 Chemistry major from Zimbabwe crowned Mr. Lander 2022 Mar 29, 2022 FIRST Lego league Team Presents Big Idea to Piedmont Tech Instructors Mar 29, 2022 Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week Mar 29, 2022 Latest News +3 Weekend Ticket: Walk this way for art, beer and more +3 Riegel Stadium connects Ware Shoals to MLB +7 'Everybody wins': District 50 searches for school resource officers Greenwood PD revisiting cases gone cold World War II veteran's remains return for final rest Most Popular Articles ArticlesUNCOVERED: A Greenwood judge auctioned foreclosed properties. His wife and children bought dozens.Police seek bank robber who took cash from Greenwood Wells FargoNew businesses are coming to Uptown GreenwoodAbbeville men charged with attempted murderJosiah Jeffery uses family loss as motivationHonea Path man charged after dog mauling released on $15,000 bondNew 60-unit apartment complex opens doors to potential tenants in AbbevilleDog thrown in Lake Russell; authorities trying to ID individuals'God has smiled on McCormick County': New emergency services facility in McCormick allows for more collaborationHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attack 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News US nuclear agency sued over public records requests South Carolina lawmakers honor national champion Gamecocks 1,000 amendments can't stall SC transgender sports bill South Carolina Senate's only Black Republican is sworn in After Trump backed her foe, SC's Mace says she raised $1M