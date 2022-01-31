I’m hopeful that State Senator Billy Garrett will take a leadership position on the controversial issue of medical marijuana use.
This is NOT a gateway bill to legalizing recreational drug use. We need to make sure that every good person in our district understands that point.
I’ve endured having two dear relatives, my mother and grandfather, suffer through brain cancer, arguably the worst diagnosis one can receive.
I’ve seen children I love with my whole heart suffer from debilitating epileptic seizures. Medical marijuana is a useful and sensible tool in the arsenal against the ravages of some diseases. Pharmaceutical drugs are based on natural occurring compounds, like THC in marijuana. Shame on those who villainize THC due to some misguided belief that this is a moral debate. As a person of faith, I have zero issue with approving medical marijuana as outlined in the proposed bill. Please don’t let political partisanship color your judgement here, Senator. Every single constituent in your district has, or will have, family members who suffer from cancer, MS, epilepsy or some other severely debilitating illnesses that might be helped by medical THC.
Senator, you must support this bill. Doing so means that you acknowledge your responsibility to provide every measure of care and support for the most vulnerable residents in your district - the sick, suffering, and dying. There is simply no other compassionate and responsible leadership position. This vote will separate the true leaders from the partisan politicians.