Today's Index-Journal (9/16) features a front page article subtitled "McMaster touts SC school without mask rule as model." On page three, DHEC reported school data shows a statewide total of 23,475 positive covid-19 cases in just the first few weeks of the school year.
Trumpwashing: stating as fact what is contradicted by science or statistical analysis.
Trumpaganda: a concerted effort to deny reality for political gain.
We should memorialize our former president by crediting the lasting effects of his presidency.
ERROL HESS
Donalds