Reference your editorial; "Our View: Precedent has been set: Mask mandates patriotic" Please correct where you made reference to people killing Capital police. You and the Progressive media repeatedly reference Capital police being killed in the January 6 protest. The only person that was killed that day was Ashli Babbitt, shot by the Capital police. There were far more police and Secret Service agents hurt in one weekend of rioting in Washington, DC, at the end of May 2020 by BLM/Antifa rioters, the White House was even put on lock down.
ARCHIE BOOKER
Greenwood