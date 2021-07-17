Leave history alone
It was shocking to see a confession to a violation of the Heritage Act blatantly printed on the front page of the June 26 WEEKENDER. Questions! Was the Heritage Act really a law? Was it one of those the justice system can choose not to prosecute? If prosecuted, would IJ be a co-conspirator or receive an UNCOVERED credit? (By the way, who is unafraid to UNCOVER the media?) If anyone changes the plaques back to the original, would they be prosecutable? Etc.
All these men were definitely HEROES, but the sad part is that the significance of those listed as “colored” has been erased from history. They gave the ultimate gift for the country they loved; but they lost the history of what they endured to serve (intimidation, insults, orders, etc.) for our freedom. Generations to come will not know, seek the truth, or understand what these soldiers endured. These items (good, bad or ugly) that are being removed or changed tell us the history of our country. Everyone knows that if history is ignored, it will be repeated because of the lack of education and increased government overreach. Through the elimination of good things in schools (The Bible, history, 3Rs, morals, etc.) and replacing them with evil things (socialism, CRT, evolution, etc.), we are now becoming enslaved by the “progressive” movement. Just look back at the history of Germany, Russia and China. Leave it to WOKE (World Order – Kill Education). We can only have freedom through Jesus Christ.
TALMADGE LUKER
Hodges