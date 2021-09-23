Letters pertaining to the upcoming special election to fill the unexpired term of the Greenwood County Council District 5 seat must be received no later than Tuesday, Oct. 5 in order to be published no later than two full weeks before the Oct. 26 primary election.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood woman dies in Laurens County wreck
- Report: Bomb threat at Self leaves patient facing charge
- Sheriff: No remains found while following tip
- Edgefield man agrees to plead guilty in $2.6 million fraud scheme
- Travis Anderson, longtime police officer, dies of cancer
- Hodges man faces criminal sexual conduct charge
- SC Supreme Court suspends Upstate attorney for 1 year
- Myrtle Beach police: Man's self-inflicted gunshot wound leads to charges for two from Greenwood
- Impresa to bring modular home factory to Greenwood
- Searchers on standby for leads on missing Abbeville man