HODGES — Jane Bradford, 75, passed away on October 19, 2021. She is survived by two daughters Kristina Bradford (Sam) of Greenwood, SC, and Stephanie Hughes (Stacey) of Ninety Six, SC; her sister, Catherine Hagan (Bill), nephew Matthew Hagan, niece Tracy Hagan, all of Burnt Hills, NY; her four grandchildren Stephen Hagan (Sarah) of Burnt Hills, NY; Taylor and Samantha Davies of Durham, NC; Ashlyn Bradford of Ninety Six, SC, and great-grandchildren Carmalita and Jackson Hagan of Burnt Hill, NY.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Bradford’s life will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the Connecting Place in South Main Baptist Church, Greenwood, SC. Visitation with friends and family will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greenwood Humane Society.