Somewhere…
Somewhere. There’s a place for us,
A time and place for us.
Hold my hand and we’re halfway there.
Hold my hand and I’ll take you there
Somehow,
Some day,
Somewhere!
The above haunting lyrics from “Somewhere” in the musical “West Side Story” are so pertinent today. The children and their families, seeking a better life and freedom from poverty in the homeland or oppression at our southern border, are left wondering where that somewhere will be (that time and place) where they can go hand-in-hand together to a better life.
We are witnessing reasonable attempts to correct the less-than-optimal agenda of the previous administration as a result of a demonizing and dehumanizing immigration policy and domestic policies that minimized health and educational opportunities for children at-risk.
The science is clear — the adverse experiences that the children have to endure, that they are currently facing and that they will be saddled with for years to come affect their brain growth, their brain wiring, their behavior and their health. The lack of safe and stable nurturing relationships are an unprecedented toxin to children. Safe and stable nurturing relationships allow for parents to take the hand of their children and take them to that time and place that will afford some safety and that chance for a better life — somehow, some day and that special somewhere.
Somewhere.
We’ll find a new way of living,
We’ll find a way of forgiving
As these children and families seek to heal the wounds suffered in their native countries and the wounds compounded by the less-than-optimal children’s policies of our country, they will continue to seek a new way of living. The USA offers such an ideal setting and has for centuries. That is our legacy and our pride in the world community. And the children and families will need to find a way of forgiving, a difficult but necessary task.
But that “Somewhere” is in need of repair in a lot of ways if we are honest. I list just a few below:
Universal Medicaid for qualifying families should be available. Repairing the infrastructure of families and their health is just as important (and arguably even greater) as the recent bill to boost our nation’s infrastructure.
The spread of malicious misinformation (during a pandemic and other times) needs to stop.
The selfish idea of “freedom” in a pandemic is the notion of privilege, not freedom. Citizens in a free society care for and about each other, nurturing and protecting each other. Unnecessarily exposing others to a potentially lethal preventable disease is a misguided privilege.
The labeling of others in derogatory terms and the lack of rational discourse only serves to divide us. It, in no way, makes us stronger.
The “Somewhere” that defines America is based upon six pillars that are critically intertwined. These pillars help us set the course for our children and families going forward.
- Truth — rational civil discourse is predicated on truth (an accumulation of facts), at all times.
- Trust — trust is based on truth telling while acknowledging one’s humanity.
- Science — all decisions that advance health and well-being should be based on sound science.
- Civility — there is no place for uncivil, belittling behavior that dehumanizes others.
- Diversity — our country has celebrated diversity throughout its history and that should continue.
- Faith — we are nation of many faiths and when these faiths are practiced with integrity, we are better for it.
The folks seeking refuge or asylum coming to our country or those seeking relief within our country should be treated with respect and given every opportunity possible. The ability to recognize our strengths and the ability to recognize our areas for improvement will be our legacy going forward. If we use our strengths and seek to improve where we can, then we begin to get to that somewhere, somehow and some day. That is our joint humanity.
Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.