Editor’s note — A handful of area students explored race relations as part of a program with the Greenwood County Remembrance Project. Those who participated took an eight-week class and went on a trip to Montgomery, Alabama. Some of the students participated in an essay contest, writing about topics discussed or recounting their experiences in class and on the trip. We are periodically sharing their essays on this page, with minor editing.
Something that really stuck out to me throughout our Sunday classes and our trip to Montgomery is the separation of families due to slavery. When Rev. Chris Thomas first brought it up, I remember thinking about how that was just one of many effects of slavery that I had never even thought about. He told us about how freed slaves would post in newspapers descriptions of family members looking for any clues as to where they were.
That stuck with me and I was ready to learn more about it at the Equal Justice Initiative Museum. While we were there, I learned how Black families have been separated from the start of slavery in America and how they continue to be. However, it’s not just Black families, but many families of color, especially immigrant families.
Before the captured slaves even got to America, they had to face the Middle Passage. Covering about 5,000 miles, approximately 12.5 million slaves were captured and stuffed into tiny spaces. They were stripped and their heads were shaved. The slaves were organized into men and women; the men in one half of the ship and secured to leg irons and had so little space that their only options were to either crouch or lie down. They did not have any place to relieve themselves so they were forced to do so where they laid, which led to many slaves suffering from fevers, dysentery, and small pox.
The women were in the other half of the ships and were not chained up, but were still cramped. While this may seem like a more ideal situation, the women were left to be raped and sexually abused by the crew aboard the ship. Mostly, the children were allowed to roam between these two halves. In an attempt to keep the slaves active, they were forced into labor on deck or “dancing,” which consisted of them being forced to jump up and down for the entertainment of the crew. If slaves got too sick, they were chained and thrown overboard because the insurance of the voyage would not cover slaves lost to sickness or injury, but would if they had drowned.
As a result, sharks began following the ships for food and still do to this day, another jarring fact Rev. Chris Thomas told us. At least 2 million slaves died on the journey over, due to sickness, injury, or “drowning.”
Once the ships landed they were “prepared for sale” and were spread out amongst the colonies. The EJI museum represented this tragic voyage first, by a projection of a giant wave arching over you. This gave me an immediate overwhelming feeling, which set the tone for what was to come. Probably my favorite art instillation was the one for the Middle Passage, which was a small hallway lit with blue lights which had mirrors on both walls and statues, slaves of all ages, expressing pain and anguish in the sand. The mirrors made it look like the statues went on forever, demonstrating how many deaths there truly were. This was just the beginning of families being separated.
Even if families were able to stick together through the auction process and were sold to the same family, they were often separated on the land that they worked. Some would work inside while others worked outside. Children who worked in the houses sometimes wouldn’t be allowed to see their parents who worked in fields for days. Most families couldn’t stay together though and once they were freed, they had to begin the long process of trying to find lost family members.
Newspapers were used to describe family members and to give information of family members’ last known location. In 1865, the Freedmen’s Bureau was created as a resource for former slaves. It helped to legalize marriages and to give information on the whereabouts of slaves. The museum had part of a room filled with newspaper articles or posts, some of which were the descriptions of people not seen or heard from in years. It’s almost impossible to imagine the pain they must have felt after finally being freed, only to begin to search for family and possibly find out the worst.
Today, children are separated from their families all the time. In 2018, it was revealed that federal officials had lost track of 1,500 children when separating undocumented families. Once families are broken apart, there isn’t a set solution set up to help them find one another again. Children can be put into facilities that house immigrant children, but there have been many reports of abuse in these. Another option is to put them into the foster care system, which isn’t always as ideal as it seems. Along with immigrant children, Black children are forced into the foster care system at a higher rate than white children. A study done in 2015 showed that black children are four times as likely to be put into the foster care system compared to white children. This isn’t much of a coincidence since prejudice and racism causes Black parents to be deemed “unfit” far more frequently than white parents. Once kids are placed with new families, they can face all sorts of torment.
What got to me the most while touring the museum was one of the last big rooms, where they had letters from children who were in jail and were asking for help. It was so surreal for me to be reading letters written by kids my age or younger who were facing years for petty crimes that they didn’t commit in the first place. Unfortunately, almost 80% of America’s prison population is made up of people who were put into the foster care system. A lot of those people who were foster youth were subjected to unfair discipline and criminalization which places them on what people call the “foster care-to-prison pipeline.”
From that class when Rev. Thomas told us about the newspaper posts, I knew I wanted to know more. I am so thankful for the opportunity of the trip to Selma and Montgomery because it allowed me to do just that. It was almost horrifying to see so many parallels between the families on the ships during the Middle Passage and immigrant and Black families today. Without the Sunday classes, I probably wouldn’t have learned any of this since it isn’t talked about a lot in school. It was very refreshing to hear so many different opinions and points of view differing not only in races but also ages. I also had not really heard about the Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site or even Mays himself until last year. I think the class was a great first step into cities like Greenwood beginning to recognize and accept their roles in racial violence in the past and present and start to figure out a way to heal and learn.