Editor’s note — A handful of area students explored race relations as part of a program with the Greenwood County Remembrance Project. Those who participated took an eight-week class and went on a trip to Montgomery, Alabama. Some of the students participated in an essay contest, writing about topics discussed or recounting their experiences in class and on the trip. We are periodically sharing their essays on this page, with minor editing.
I attend Emerald High School and I’m in ninth grade. I will be talking about my experience with learning about the Phoenix riots in class, our field trip, and my overall experience.
The Phoenix election riot occurred on Nov. 8, 1898, near Greenwood County, South Carolina, when a group of local white Democrats attempted to stop a Republican election official from taking the affidavits of African Americans who had been denied the ability to vote. The race-based riot was part of numerous efforts by white conservative Democrats to suppress voting by Blacks, as they had largely supported the Republican Party since the Reconstruction era. Beginning with Mississippi in 1890, and South Carolina in 1895, southern states were passing new constitutions and laws designed to disenfranchise Blacks by making voter registration and voting more difficult.
The riot started after white land owner Thomas Tolbert began to take affidavits of African Americans who had been disenfranchised by the new Constitution of South Carolina.
Tolbert, brother of Republican candidate Robert R. Tolbert, hoped to use the affidavits to challenge the constitutional provisions that had formalized a previously informal disfranchisement. On Nov. 8, 1898, Thomas Tolbert stood at the entrance of the Watson and Lake general store and began to collect the affidavits. A group of local Democrats led by J. I. “Bose” Ethridge approached the store and began to beat and terrorize him.
On my field trip to Alabama we visited the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays site. The Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site has been established on the campus of GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission which is located in the old African American Brewer Hospital before desegregation. The site, adjacent to and part of the old Brewer School, which has its origins back to 1872, was chosen because of its historical significance. During his tenure, he supervised the desegregation of schools and appointed the first African American superintendent of schools. Mays died in 1984 just shy of his 90th birthday. His legacy has been preserved at the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays site.
Dr. Mays’ birth home, previously listed as one of South Carolina’s Eleven Most Endangered Properties, was originally located in a pasture in southeast Greenwood County in the community of Epworth. In 2004, the S.C. Palmetto Conservation Foundation purchased the home from the owners and moved it to its current site. Extensive repairs had to be made to the building because of its dilapidated condition. While taking a tour, one of the things I learned from the Benjamin E. Mays site is that Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays was one of the greatest minority success stories of 20th century America. From his birth in a small town, through his tenure as president of Morehouse College, Dr. Mays was instrumental during the civil rights movement across the South. In Greenwood, visitors can explore his history and heritage at the Dr. Benjamin Mays Historic Site. Mays provided leadership and support to Dr. King, who later went on to become the most recognized civil rights leader. Mays taught his students that every individual has the right to dignity and respect, which was the cornerstone of the civil rights movement.
From a tour of the Mays site, taking an eight-session course sponsored by The Remembrance Project to a great field trip to close the program. Going to various historical sights across Alabama was enlightening as well as inspiring. I learned a lot of valuable information that I will be using later in life when the time is right for me to pass this legacy on to my black culture.
In conclusion, being afforded the opportunity to participate in this program and learning a multitude of historical facts has been unbelievable. Taking an interesting course on the history of the African and their transition from their homeland opened my eyes to things I would not have been exposed to while in school. This was truly a great opportunity.