Editor’s note — A handful of area students explored race relations as part of a program with the Greenwood County Remembrance Project. Those who participated took an eight-week class and went on a trip to Montgomery, Alabama. Some of the students participated in an essay contest, writing about topics discussed or recounting their experiences in class and on the trip. We are periodically sharing their essays on this page, with minor editing.
One day as I was looking ahead in my U.S. History and Constitution class, I stumbled upon the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
In the 13th Amendment, there is a criminality clause that states once a person has committed a crime they become a slave again. After slavery was abolished, new laws were created to enforce a reinvented form of slavery.
Michelle Alexander stated when interviewed in the documentary “13th,” “After the collapse of slavery, a new system was born, ‘convict-leasing,’ which was a new form of slavery. And once convict leasing faded away, a new system was born, which became known as the Jim Crow system, that relegated African Americans to a permanent second-class citizen status. And here we are, decades after the collapse of the old Jim Crow, and a new system has been born again in America.”
Today, the new system of slavery is mass incarceration, the new Jim Crow.
Mass incarceration transpired as a part of the “War on Drugs,” a campaign that was started in 1971 by President Richard Nixon. While the outward intentions appeared to address a drug crisis, the unspoken intent was to associate African Americans with drug addicts and criminals. At the start of the “War on Drugs” the United States had a prison population of 300,000. Today, African Americans make up 40.2% of the United States prison population, or approximately 966,000.
After President Nixon, President Ronald Reagan created panic over a new widespread drug, crack cocaine. This enforced the idea that African Americans were criminals. President Reagan passed the Comprehensive Crime Control Act of 1984, which extended sentences for possession charges. Police stormed into black communities and turned minor possession charges into major offenses while whites who were using drugs were not getting the same harsh treatment or sentences. Punishments for a white person were shorter and less severe. Reagan’s “War on Drugs” perpetuated the cycle created by Nixon. President Bill Clinton’s term of office, however, had the worst effect on African Americans.
Clinton’s mandatory minimum sentences and “Three Strike Bill” continued to punish African Americans more than whites. The “Three Strike Bill” declared that someone convicted of a severe felony with two prior convictions would be sent to prison for life. The mandatory minimums meant that judges could not sentence someone with a sentence lower than the minimum. This was unfair to African Americans because they’d had previous convictions from laws that were created by the previous presidencies.
Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, said “People say all the time, ‘I don’t understand how people could’ve tolerated slavery. How could they have made peace with that? How could people have gone to a lynching and participated in that? How did people make sense of segregation, this white and colored-only drinking? That’s so crazy. If I was living at that time, I would have never tolerated anything like that.’ And the truth is, we are living at this time, and we are tolerating it.”
I think Stevenson means in today’s society, we think we are past slavery and racial tensions, but we are not. Unjust violence continues to happen due to racial issues. The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are recent proof of this. Their deaths are questioned by many due to the brutality used.
George Floyd was held down with a knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, even after he had stopped struggling and the ambulance had arrived. Breonna Taylor was hit with six bullets after 32 shots were fired in a police raid of her house.
Later it was revealed that the police never searched her house. The search was not even about her; the police were investigating her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, for drug dealing operations. The police incident report on file stated that Taylor had no injuries and that no forced entry occurred. The police department stated technical errors led to an essentially blank report. Officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment but was acquitted later. None of the three police officers were charged with the murder of Taylor.
We as a country continue to pride ourselves on “how far we’ve come” while the overlying problems of brutality and deaths continue.
These are only two of many similar incidents that have occurred. Unfortunately, this happens all too often. Mistakes will happen from time to time — they are human nature — however, the number of times that these “mistakes” continue to be made and the punishments that are being enforced lead us to believe that maybe we haven’t come as far as we pride ourselves and maybe that isn’t by accident.
One of the things that stuck with me on my visit to the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum was the empty space at the end of the Racial Injustice timeline. It talked about the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and under their plaque was an empty space for the next unjust step to becoming equal. The idea of this empty space is very disappointing, sad and frightening knowing that more brutality will occur before proper change is made.