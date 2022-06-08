Editor’s note — A handful of area students explored race relations as part of a program with the Greenwood County Remembrance Project. Those who participated took an eight-week class and went on a trip to Montgomery, Alabama. Some of the students participated in an essay contest, writing about topics discussed or recounting their experiences in class and on the trip. We are periodically sharing their essays on this page, with minor editing.
Throughout history, we were told just the surface of slavery, reconstruction, and anytime in between. Some were told that slavery was over and life got better after the Emancipation Proclamation, but in truth, only slaves that were in rebelling states were freed after this law was passed. We were also told that Blacks were treated equally and/or as fair as whites after the civil war. A lot of stories, articles, and books target mostly the African American men that were lynched in America. According to “The conversation” In a recent report, titled “Lynching in America,” researchers documented 4,075 lynchings of African Americans that were committed by southern whites in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia between 1877 and 1950. In all of this have we stopped to think or to ask ourselves in that large number, how many of them were women? And how often were they lynched?
When being taught these facts people often take the wrong approach when teaching about the Jim Crow era and lynchings in America. Most have been focused on the Black male victims, but in doing this they often take away from the much more complex history of that era. Anti-lynching crusader Ida B. Wells-Barnett states that “African-American men, women, and children were lynched for a range of things like alleged crimes and social infractions.” According to Criminology “black women were sometimes referred to as “negress” in the paper at that time when they were being documented, recorded or on trial for something.
Between 1880 and 1930, close to 200 African American women were murdered by large numbers of lynch mobs in the South, according to historian Crystal Feimster. Their family and friends were forced to watch their wife, mother, sister or friend lynched and treated as if it was a common entertainment gathering. African American women were often sexually assaulted by these large groups of whites before being lynched. In the book “Trouble in Mind,” Leon Litwack provides details about the women who were wrongly committed and murdered for petty theft, labor disputes, arson, and even murder that led to these lynchings. Most mobs had no concern for Black motherhood when they lynched pregnant Black women and teenage girls. Most of the time African American women were lynched by these whites to feel superior and to make other Black women know and maintain their inferior place in society. Black women were a lot of times stripped naked and hung. Black women were also victims of Southern mob violence and also targets of rape by white men.
There have been hundreds of cases that have not been found or documented of African American women who have been lynched. These lynchings were sometimes in secret by large white mobs that kidnapped women and girls. On most occasions, Black women were raped and then lynched most of the time. In some cases, white people felt that Black women sometimes felt too highly of themselves and this went against everything that they thought about African Americans as a whole. Some were not even reported due to fear by their families. Many African Americans didn’t speak out due to the fear they had about what would happen to them or their families. You may be thinking that there was no one who dared to challenge white supremacy at this time but there were many who tried and succeeded.
There were some who took a stand against what was happening to African Americans, especially Black women. There was one journalist in particular by the name of Ida B. Wells who took a stand in her editorials in The Gate City Press, a black newspaper in Kansas City. Wells protested the lynching of Eliza Woods in that newspaper. Woods was on trial for supposedly poisoning her employer and was being held in jail in Jackson, Tennessee. On Aug. 20, 1886, a mob of white people took her from her jail cell. Woods was stripped naked and hung in the courthouse yard and her body riddled with bullets and left exposed to view. Wells later wrote in her diary. “Oh, my God! Can such things be and no justice for it?”
There are more cases like this that some have ignored or even forgotten, but Woods’ name is now engraved on one of the 800 steel columns in the National Memorial Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. According to New York Times, In 1892, mobs across the South murdered more than 200 African American men and women, including one of Wells’s closest friends. She began to systematically investigate lynchings. In anger, a white mob destroyed her press and warned Wells not to come back or risk death. That did not stop her; instead, she went traveled to Britain and started an international crusade against lynching.
It is difficult for researchers to find Black female lynchings because historical records often identify female victims as someone’s wife, mother, daughter, or sister without actually including their name. Most times they referred to them as unnamed Black women, prohibiting deeper investigation. But as more research came along, according to Criminology, “historical records reveal that this lynching in particular actually involved a 15-year-old Black girl named Ella Smith.” Smith worked as a house servant for W.R. Helmer on the Greenwell Plantation in Richland parish. Authorities accused Ella of poisoning eight members of the Helmer family and an unnamed Black man who worked for the state on the plantation. According to records, Ella reportedly added rat poisoning to a pot of morning coffee, but none of the family members of the Black man died from the poisoning. That morning a mob of masked men overpowered police escorting Ella to a local jail after she supposedly confessed to poisoning the white family. They hung her from a large cottonwood tree. According to the New York Times, she was supposedly blamed because she often displayed “a bad and reckless temper.” Supposedly, Ella’s motive for the crime was revenge against the Black man for “offending the kitchen girl.”
Another important factor for the lack of information on Black female lynchings is the overwhelming and sad fascination with the myth of the Black men raping white women. There are many cases where Black women are lynched for most likely around the same thing. In that time you never needed much of a reason to lynch a Black person because of the hatred for that race at that time, so Black women were an easy target. According to New York Times, at least 10 Black female lynching victims were heavy with children at the time of their murders.
Even African American women who were not lynched endured seeing family, friends, and relatives lynched. In some cases, mobs would murder families as a whole. Sometimes some of the family would get away.
One was a man by the name of Frazier B. Baker. Frazier was an African American teacher who was appointed as a postmaster of Lake City, South Carolina in 1897 under the William McKinley administration. On Feb. 22, 1898 Frazier and his infant daughter, Julia Baker, died at his home after being fatally shot during a white mob attack. His wife, Lavina Baker, and two of his other five children were wounded but escaped the burning house and mob. His family was targeted because Frazier was awarded postmaster of Lake City in 1897, but local whites objected and had undertaken a campaign to force his removal. When these efforts failed, they attacked him and his family. These actions were defended by those who agreed with Sen. Benjamin Tillman who said the “proud people” refuse to receive “their mail from a (N-word).” The jury was deadlocked in reaching a verdict of 5-5. The case was never retried.
The number of Black women and girls dead from racial violence is seriously undercounted and scholars will never likely know the actual number of Black females murdered. This should be taught in school. This should no longer be taken as just a memory and more as a lesson so history will not repeat itself. We should take this and change the way we live our life.