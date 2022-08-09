Once one of the most popular and impactful programs offered through nonprofits and community development groups across the state, the statewide Individual Development Account (IDA) program was offered for 20-plus years before its funding was exhausted in 2020. Since then, South Carolina families and individuals have preserved through a global pandemic and are currently facing historic economic and financial pressures. Now that the state legislature will be convening this fall to decide how to allocate state fiscal recovery funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), an opportunity presents itself for the legislature to provide much needed boost and strengthen the financial stability of South Carolina’s citizens and families through reestablishing a statewide IDA Program.
The South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), an organization which I’m proud to serve as board chair, earlier this year proposed their American Rescue Plan Economic Equity Agenda, including a recommendation of $10 million be allocated to fund a statewide IDA Program through the state Department of Social Services of state Department of Commerce.
The IDA Program is a 3:1 matched savings account program that allows individuals to use their savings and match money toward any of three productive assets: a home, a small business, or post-secondary education. Participants are required to save their funds and participate in financial literacy education and asset-based trainings before having access to their match funds.
Before its funding exhausted in 2020, the South Carolina IDA program was a proven success with $1.5 million in IDA funds leveraging a total of $19 million; Resulting in 129 homes purchased, 140 students going back to school, and the creation of 214 business. As executive director of Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), I can testify first-hand to the success and impact of our IDA program on the Anderson community.
Prior to the pandemic, the income poverty rate in South Carolina, or the percent of households with income below the federal poverty rate, was 14.9% compared with 12.7% nationwide. Additionally, 42% are without sufficient liquid assets to live for three months in the absence of income, compared with 36.9% nationwide. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic issues and hardships, at the same time the previous IDA program expired, have had a negative compound effect on the financial well-being and stability of many South Carolina citizens and families. Therefore, the opportunity before our state legislature to allocate ARPA funds could be an inflection point on how we take care of our citizens.
Now is the time for our state’s leaders to show their support for one of our state’s most successful nonprofit programs. Re-establishing the IDA program will help families to be more financially secure in the short and long term, providing a path to sustainability and upward mobility. I strongly encourage the state legislature to allocate ARPA funding toward reestablishing a statewide IDA program.
Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM) is a nonprofit based in Anderson, SC providing services on a continuum from basic needs such as hunger relief, rent and utility assistance, home rehabilitation, workforce development and education programs. Founded in 1990, AIM has grown to include seven building on its campus, allowing for the continuation of community collaboration and services.
Kristi King-Brock is executive director of Anderson Interfaith Ministries and chairperson of the board of directors of the state Association for Community Economic Development.