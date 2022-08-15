There were many changes to election laws in 2022, which are now in effect.
In-person absentee voting has now been replaced with a two-week early voting period.
In an effort to better serve our voters, we will be opening three early voting centers for the 2022 General Election.
Greenwood
Greenwood County Voter Registration & Elections Office, 600 Monument St. Suite 13, Greenwood
The Venue, 115 Hampton Ave., Greenwood
Ninety Six
Ninety Six Visitor’s Center, 97 Main St. East, Ninety Six.
Ware Shoals
Ware Shoals Community Library, 54 Greenwood Ave. S., Ware Shoals.
Hours
8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Early voting precincts will open at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 24 and will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Absentee voting
Absentee voting allows qualified voters to cast a ballot by mail prior to Election Day. In-person absentee voting is no longer available.
Voters qualified to vote absentee-by-mail are:
- Persons with employment obligations which prevent them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
- Persons attending a sick or physically disabled person which prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
- Persons confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial which prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
- Persons who will be absent from their county of residence during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
- Persons with physical disabilities.
- Persons 65 years of age or older.
- Members of the armed forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses and dependents residing with them.
- Persons admitted to a hospital as an emergency patient on the day of the election or within a four-day period before the election.
We can no longer accept absentee ballot requests electronically. We can only honor requests for applications by phone, mail, or in person at our office. An application can be requested by voter, immediate family, or authorized representative (AR). The AR must be a registered voter acting on voter’s behalf who is unable to go to the polls because of illness or disability.
Individuals are limited to five application requests in addition to their own. The application(s) must be signed and returned to our office by mail or in person.
We are now issuing new applications based on the new requirements. Only new applications will be accepted beginning June 1. If you requested an application before June 1, and have not returned the application, it is now voided and you will need to request a new application.
The deadline to return an application is 11 days before the election. You will receive your absentee ballot by mail.
Vote and return your ballot to our office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day or in person at an early voting center during early voting hours. Sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed.
The witness will be required to be 18 years old and print their name in addition to signing and providing their address on the return envelope. A photo ID will be required to return your ballot in person.